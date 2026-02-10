CBSE students alert! Board to introduce on-screen marking for class 12 exams, check here to know when it begins

According to the official communication sent to principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools, the evaluation of Class 12 answer books will now be done digitally, while the assessment of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode in 2026, as done previously.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant shift in its evaluation process, introducing On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the assessment of Class 12 answer books starting with the 2026 board examinations. This move is part of the Board's continued efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and speed in the evaluation process.

Digital evaluation for Class 12

According to the official communication sent to principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools, the evaluation of Class 12 answer books will now be done digitally, while the assessment of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode in 2026, as done previously. The Board clarified that this change is aimed at streamlining assessment and reducing manual errors.

"In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026," the official notice states.

Benefits of on-screen marking

The shift to digital evaluation for Class 12 is expected to bring several benefits, including the elimination of totalling errors, automation of coordination processes, and a significant reduction in manual intervention. This, in turn, will enable faster evaluation with wider participation of teachers, who will be able to carry out evaluation duties from their own schools without disrupting regular teaching work. The move is also expected to save transportation time and costs, contributing to environmentally sustainable practices.

Implementation and support

To ensure a smooth transition to the new system, CBSE has directed schools to make the necessary infrastructure arrangements. These include a computer lab with a public static IP, computers or laptops running Windows 8 or above with at least 4 GB RAM, updated internet browsers, Adobe Reader, reliable internet connectivity of at least 2 Mbps, and an uninterrupted power supply.

The Board will support schools and teachers during the transition by allowing all teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the system. CBSE will also conduct multiple dry runs, organise training programmes, release instructional videos, and set up a call centre to address technical issues.

CBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students. This year, CBSE Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 17 and conclude on April 10. The Board has decided to conduct the Class 10 (high school) examination twice a year, with the second examination scheduled from May 15 to June 1. Both examinations will follow the same syllabus, although appearing in the first examination, which starts on February 17, will be mandatory.

Teacher's participation

The introduction of On-Screen Marking will allow teachers from all CBSE-affiliated schools in India and abroad to participate in the evaluation process. This will not only enhance the evaluation process but also provide opportunities for teachers to contribute to the assessment process remotely. With the introduction of OSM, post-result verification of marks will no longer be required, leading to reduced manpower requirements