What is CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship? Check steps to apply, eligibility, and more here

Photo: PTI

The deadline to submit Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) applications for the single girl child scholarship 2022 has been extended till November 15. Eligible candidates can now register for the scholarship till November 30 from the official website-- cbse.gov.in. The schools are required to verify student applications up to December 12.

All single girls who have completed class 10 in CBSE-accredited schools during the academic year 2021–2022 and are currently enrolled in class 11 are eligible to opt for the CBSE single-girl child scholarship. The education board has even extended the deadline to renew registration for students who were awarded the scholarship last year.

Read: Harayana board Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 OUT: 46.52% pass class 10, 60.14% pass 12th, how to check here

CBSE Single girl child scholarship 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website - cbse.nic.in

Click on the link to, ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’

A new tab will open now. Choose the type of application- fresh or renewal

Upload all the needed documents and complete the application form

Submit the form and make a copy of it for future reference.

What is CBSE single girl child scholarship?

The single girl child scholarship is provided to deserving girl students who are the only child of their parents. The student must have passed CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 per cent or higher scores and are studying in classes 11 and 12.

CBSE introduced the single girl child scholarship scheme in 2006. The scholarship holders are encouraged to pursue education and explore opportunities. The reason behind the CBSE merit scheme is to recognise the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and provide encouragement to meritorious students.

Selected candidates are awarded a monthly scholarship of Rs 500. The scholarship, under this scheme, will be paid for a maximum of two years.