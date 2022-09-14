CBSE Sample Papers 2023 expected to release soon at cbseacademic.nic.in, check details

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CBSE Sample Paper 2023 for the upcoming Classes 10 and 12 Board examinations soon. The Biard officials are yet to share a specific date and time for the release of the sample paper. Once the CBSE Sample Paper 2023 are uploaded, candidates will be able to download them from the official website - www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

Notably, CBSE had earlier also announced the dates for the Class 10, and 12 Board exams. As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam is all set to begin on February 15. CBSE had said, "In the light of lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023."

READ | 'Many lives could have been saved if...': Parliamentary panel pulls up Centre on handling of COVID second wave

The delay by CBSE in releasing the CBSE Sample Paper 2023 by has already left many teachers baffled. In September, many schools have started or are in the process of starting the mid-terms or the half-yearly examination where the CBSE Sample Papers are used as a template for the setting of question papers.

Times Now, quoted Deepti, an academic coordinator at SRM School, who said, "The pattern for the CBSE 2023 board exams has been changed. The board has shared the outline of the changes in the pattern. However, the actual changes and pattern understanding are usually gained by means of Sample Papers. With no sample papers out as yet, setting up of papers for half-yearly has been a bit of a challenge for the schools."

READ | IMD weather update: Very heavy rainfall warning issued for several states, check list here

Media reports had earlier said that the CBSE sample papers would be released in August. Now, a source close to CBSE has said that the CBSE Sample Papers are expected by this or latest by next week.