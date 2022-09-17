CBSE Board Exam 2023: Sample paper for Class 10, 12 board exam released at cbse.gov.in, details here

CBSE Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10, 1 board examination sample papers have been released at the official websites-- cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Can who are going to appear for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations 2022-23 can check the sample paper now at the official website.

The CBSE board exam 2023 sample paper will help candidates understand the paper pattern, kind of questions to be asked, and other important details regarding the paper.

Concerned candidates studying in CBSE Class 10 and 12 are advised to go through the CBSE Sample Papers provided here for quick reference.

CBSE has done away with Term wise examinations. CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams would be conducted in February, March and April, as per the previous pattern.

Along with the sample paper the MS or Marking Scheme is also released. the MS lays out the answers or parts of the answers that are expected for the kind of question asked. Students can download the MS from the direct link for the subject-wise sample papers provided above.

