EDUCATION

CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know

This program is part of CBSE's broader plan to enhance its digital presence through in-house podcasts and videos. Read here to know more about this program.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has called upon its affiliated schools to nominate students for involvement in its upcoming in-house podcasts and social media initiatives. These programs are designed to produce captivating educational content. 

Who can participate in this program?

According to the official circular, schools are urged to identify and nominate students from Classes 9-12 who exhibit confidence, strong communication skills, and a keen interest in participating in CBSE's digital projects. The selected students will have the opportunity to feature in podcasts and social media content created by the Board.

This program is part of CBSE's broader plan to enhance its digital presence through in-house podcasts and videos. These resources will cover educational topics, counseling guidance, and awareness campaigns. Many of these podcasts are currently available on YouTube and other social media platforms, offering valuable advice to students, parents, and educators.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the in-house development of educational podcasts and digital content on various academic and counseling matters. These podcasts, already being made available on public platforms such as YouTube, are designed to provide meaningful guidance, awareness, and support to students, parents and schools," the CBSE said in its statement.

What is the aim this program?

By directly involving students, CBSE intends to make its content more accessible and engaging. The initiative also aims to build digital confidence among school children.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set August 31, 2025, as the final date for direct admissions and subject change applications for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025-26 academic year.

In a recent circular, the Board has directed affiliated schools to finalise all related cases within the specified deadline. It has been clearly stated that no requests will be entertained after August 31. This initiative is designed to ensure a transparent and timely examination process ahead of the 2026 board exams.

As per the schedule, schools must prepare and submit admission and subject change records to their respective Regional Offices by September 2, 2025. The Regional Offices will then grant approvals by September 15, 2025.

