CBSE row: Sociology Term 1 exam paper asks question on 2002 Gujarat violence

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has raked up controversy for asking a question that under which government the 2002 Gujarat violence took place? The question was asked in the CBSE's Sociology test paper Term 1 Board Exams for Class 12 conducted on Wednesday.

The Central Board has apologised for the same, calling it 'inappropriate', and promised 'strict action' against the responsible persons. CBSE also tweeted and said that it has acknowledged the error.

"A question has been asked in today's Class 12 Sociology Term 1 exam, which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons," it tweeted.

CBSE in its Sociology Term 1 exam paper asked, "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" It gave four choices to answer - Congress, BJP, Democratic, Republican in the multiple-choice paper.

In its second tweet, the Board wrote, "The CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic-oriented only and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices."

The Board did not provide more details on the same. The CBSE exam process typically involves two panels of subject experts, paper setters and moderators. The identities of the experts are kept confidential even from one another. The paper-setters do not know if their questions will be used in the exams.