CBSE rolls out 24X7 post result helpline for students, check toll-free numbers, direct links here

CBSE launched the post-result support amid uproar over its OSM system, which sparked allegations and student protests.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a 24x7 post-result support system for students to help them during the result period.

The initiative is aimed at offering emotional support, stress management assistance, and help with queries related to evaluation. Candidates may contact the support team through phone or email.

CBSE issues toll-free number

Students can call the toll-free helpline 1800-11-8004 for stress, anxiety, and evaluation queries. Email support is available at info.cbse@nic.in and resultcbse@cbseshiksha.in.

CBSE launched the post-result support amid uproar over its OSM system, which sparked allegations and student protests.

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation to begin from today

Over 4 lakh students have applied for access so far, generating more than 11 lakh requests for answer books. Many may only review their scripts, while others could move to verification or re-evaluation depending on what they see.

According to official CBSE figures, 4,04,319 students have applied for answer scripts, covering a total of 11,31,961 answer books. Of these, 8,98,214 answer books have already been digitally provided to students.

The Board is likely to start the verification and re-evaluation application process on May 29, 2026. The portal is expected to stay open for at least 2 days after the last scanned and evaluated answer book is shared with applicants.

Students will have to pay Rs 500/- per answer book as a processing fee for verification and Rs 100/- per question for evaluation.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held review meeting

Meanwhile, on Thursday, May 28, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a review meeting at CBSE HQ in Dwarka, New Delhi, with the DoSEL Secretary, CBSE Chairperson, IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur Directors, and senior officials from MoE, KVS, PSBs, and CBSE.

According to a tweet from the Board, the meeting reviewed the progress of CBSE Class XII evaluation and post-result processes. Discussions covered a student-friendly re-evaluation portal, strengthening CBSE’s digital platforms, better exam and result facilitation for students, and improved evaluation and monitoring systems.