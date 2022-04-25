CBSE revises rules: Students to get results even if they skip one of the two term exams

While addressing students at a live webinar ahead of the CBSE term-2 exam, the board has said that students will get their exam results even if they have skipped one o the Term 1 and Term 2 exams.

In case a student isn’t able to give all the exams and appears only for three to dour of them due to Covid, then they will also be given results under a special scheme. Let us tell you that the student must have a substantial reason for not appearing in the Term exams, only then they will be given the result.

As per the board’s controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, “The alternate grading scheme will be decided by the board at the appropriate time and will be in favour of students.”

Here are the conditions under which the students will get their board exam results

Appeared for term-1 exams but absent in term-2 exams

Appeared for term-2 exams but absent in term-1 exams

Appeared for all papers in term-1 but couldn’t appear for 1 or 2 papers in term-2

Appears for all papers in term-2 but failed to appear for 1 or 2 papers in term-1

As mentioned by the board, the schools will be getting a special funding to provide the basic facilities to students who take Term-2 exam. The board will be giving Rs 2 per student every day to the schools to provide safe drinking water during exams.

Further, schools have been directed to follow all Covid-necessary protocols and ensure that all exam centres are secure. For making Covid-related arrangements, schools will be given Rs 5,000. They will also get Rs 5 per candidate to provide sanitiser, hand wash and exam centre sanitisation.

Giving further details about the exam centre and setup, Bhardwaj said, “The exam centres this year have been increased by 1,500 as compared to previous years to follow Covid protocols.” Only 18 students will be allowed to sit for the exam in a single classroom.

“Three students in one row and a maximum of 18 students will sit in one classroom. Some schools are sharing concerns regarding adjacent students receiving the same sets of question papers, but we need to understand that the arrangement is to ensure students’ safety,” he said.

Notably, the CBSE term-2 exams for both class 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin from April 26. The Term-2 exams for Class 10 will come to an end on May 24.