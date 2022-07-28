CBSE Revaluation 2022: Verification of marks for CBSE result 2022 to conclude soon at cbse.gov.in, how to apply

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 was announced on July 22, 2022. The overall passing percentage for the CBSE board has been marked at 92.71 percent. Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing district with an overall pass percentage of 98.83 percent. The results were declared on the official website cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in along with DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Notably, there is no confusion regarding the term-wise weightage in CBSE Result 2022, but CBSE is now allowing students to apply for verification and revaluation.

CBSE to provide the option of obtaining photocopies of term 2 answer copies, verifying marks scored, and re-evaluating answers.

The application process will be done online. The application for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks will be available from July 26 to 28. While the registration for obtaining photocopies will be between August 8 and August 9. The CBSE Class 10, 12 revaluation application, can, however, be done between August 13 and August 14.

Processing charges are Rs 500 per subject. The outcome of the verification of marks will be uploaded to the login account of the candidate on the CBSE website. No individual communication will be sent. In case of a change in marks, the first.

CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation: How to apply for verification of marks

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in where the link to apply will be activated.

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation link or link to apply for verification of marks' on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the details and pay the application fee (as required).

Step 4: Make note of the submissions made to cross-check later.

Students will be given time from August 8 till 11:59 pm on August 9 to apply for obtaining a photocopy of answer sheets. Students will be charged Rs 500 per answer sheet. After this, students will have time from August 13 till 11:59 pm on August 14 to apply for Re-evaluation and will be charged Rs 100 per question.