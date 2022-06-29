CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Direct link, how to check here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 on July 4 and July 10 at the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 commenced on April 26. The CBSE Class 10 term 2 exam 2022 concluded on May 24 and the CBSE Class 12 term 2 exam 2022 ended on June 15.

Over 35 lakh students are waiting for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams 2022 of which 21 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 14 lakh appeared for the Class 12 exam.

CBSE Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Result 2022

Enter the required credentials like roll number

Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result.

This year is the first in past two years that the CSBE 10, 12 exams earlier the exams were being conducted offline due to the Covid-19 pandemic surge in 20220.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 to be declared on this date: Alternate websites, how to check here