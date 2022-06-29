CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Direct link, how to check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 on July 4 and July 10 at the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 commenced on April 26. The CBSE Class 10 term 2 exam 2022 concluded on May 24 and the CBSE Class 12 term 2 exam 2022 ended on June 15.
Over 35 lakh students are waiting for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams 2022 of which 21 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 14 lakh appeared for the Class 12 exam.
CBSE Result 2022: How to download
This year is the first in past two years that the CSBE 10, 12 exams earlier the exams were being conducted offline due to the Covid-19 pandemic surge in 20220.
