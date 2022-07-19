CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE board result 2022 is expected to be out in the last week of July but the confirmed date of result has not been released by CBSE yet. Once released, candidates will be able to check their CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 from the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

Lakhs of candidates are waiting for their CBSE Board results. This year is the first time that the CBSE conducted both Class 10 and 12 board exams in two segments. Naturally, the calculation of results will also be different this year from the past years.

CBSE had earlier announced that term 1 and term 2 will get equal weightage in calculating the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board result 2022. The final result for CBSE will be declared on the basis of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment. To qualify for the CBSE Board exam 2022 candidates must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Students need to pass both theory and practical separately.

