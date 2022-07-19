Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result

CBSE board result 2022 is expected to be out in the last week of July but the confirmed date of the result has not been released by CBSE yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE board result 2022 is expected to be out in the last week of July but the confirmed date of result has not been released by CBSE yet.  Once released, candidates will be able to check their CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 from the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. 

Lakhs of candidates are waiting for their CBSE Board results. This year is the first time that the CBSE conducted both Class 10 and 12 board exams in two segments. Naturally, the calculation of results will also be different this year from the past years. 

CBSE had earlier announced that term 1 and term 2 will get equal weightage in calculating the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board result 2022. The final result for CBSE will be declared on the basis of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment. To qualify for the CBSE Board exam 2022 candidates must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Students need to pass both theory and practical separately. 

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 to release on THIS date? Latest updates students should know

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 electric bikes burned at Pune showroom due to suspected overcharging
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.