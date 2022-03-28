CBSE Board Exam 2022 Latest Updates: Last date SOON to apply for CBSE term 1 revaluation - Details here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 1 Board exams results have been released already on March 19, 2022. The results were sent to the CBSE affiliated schools' registered email addresses. Students who have raised problems with their scores can apply for revaluation through their schools on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE revaluation window is open till March 31, 2022. According to the official notice, "Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism for Term-I examinations is made available with immediate effect. Students can send the disputes to their school and schools can send the combined dispute to the CBSE. Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism facility will be available till 31.03.2022."

CBSE Result Revaluation: Steps to apply online

- Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education – cbse.gov.in

- Click on the 'School Request Submission for Resolution (Term-I Exam Result-2022)' link available on the homepage

- Enter your required login credentials

- Submit CBSE Result Revaluation requests of your school.

- Save a copy of the submissions for future use.

The CBSE Class 12 results 2022 have only been released to the schools, and all candidates must contact their schools for their respective results. It is expected that the CBSE Class 12 board result 2022 will be released on the official website, DigiLocker and UMANG app soon for the students to download.

CBSE Class 12 students will be allowed to appear for the compartment exams only after the results of the Term 2 exams are declared by the board. The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exams 2022 pass percentage has been recorded at 100 percent this year. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 students last year was 99.37 percent.