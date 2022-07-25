Search icon
CBSE Result 2022 of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019

In 2021, 99.92 percent of students abroad had passed the Class 12 board examinations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

File photo

Overseas schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could not repeat their past performance in the board examinations this year which have fallen to the lowest level since 2019.

Around 44,000 overseas students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year, which comprises 18,834 for Class 12 and 25,095 for Class 10.

Out of these students, 93.98 percent of Class 12 students have passed the examinations, which the lowest pass percentage of students living abroad in the last four years.

However, the result of CBSE Class 10 in overseas countries -- with 97.29 percent students getting passed, is much better than that of Class 12. Despite this, even in Class 10, these CBSE schools could not repeat their past performance.

CBSE had made elaborate arrangements to conduct of examinations in India and 26 countries.

According to the Board, there are CBSE-affiliated schools in countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Qatar, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tanzania, and Thailand.

Giving a detailed report, CBSE said that 18,834 students had registered themselves for Class 12 abroad. Out of these, 18,774 students took the exam and 17,644 students could clear it. That is, 93.98 percent of the students abroad have passed the Class 12 board examinations in 2022.

In 2021, 99.92 percent of students abroad had passed the Class 12 board examinations. At the same time, in 2020, 94.26 percent overseas students were successful in passing the Class 12 board examination. In 2019, the pass percentage was 95.43 percent.

For Class 10, 97.29 percent overseas students have passed in the board examinations in 2022. In 2021, the pass percentage was 99.92 per cent. In 2020, 98.67 percent students had passed it while in 2019, 98.75 percent of students succeeded in passing the Class 10 board examinations.

These schools, affiliated to CBSE, are for those places or countries, where the population of Indian citizens is high. The Indian Embassies in such countries have established CBSE schools.

In countries where there are not many Indian citizens, India`s diplomatic missions have established schools in countries such as Russia and Iran, which are mainly for the education of the children of diplomats.

A total of 14,44,341 students had registered themselves for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations. Out of these 14,35,366 students appeared in exams and more than 13 lakh students passed it.

Similarly, 21,09,208 students had registered themselves for the Class 10 board examinations, out of which 20,93,978 students appeared and a total of more than 19 lakh students passed it.

According to CBSE, it has 28 government and private schools in different countries outside India. The reason for their establishment is to provide education to the children and dependents of the Indian community or Indian diplomats abroad at large.

