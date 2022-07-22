CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th Declared at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in: Check pass percentage, toppers list

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results today (July 22, 2022) at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their Class 12 mark sheets through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage is 92.71%. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 3.29 percent. Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and Yuvakshi vig of Noida topped the CBSE Class 12th Result 2022.

This year, over 33,000 students scored above 95%, while 1.34 lakh got above 90%.

Students can check their Class 12 mark sheets through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results can also be checked through DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

CBSE class 10th, 12th result 2022: Ways to check

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 12 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.