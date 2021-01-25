CBSE restructures affiliation system for schools as per NEP 2020, check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to change its affiliation system and make the process entirely digital soon. The plan to restructure the affiliation system is in line with the reforms that have been introduced under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The new affiliation system of the CBSE would mean that there will be very less human intervention in the process and it is slated to come into effect in March 2021.

The new affiliation system of the CBSE is aimed at minimising government interference while promoting maximum governance. The new CBSE affiliation process will be transparent and there will be a quick and time-bound disposal of all the applications for affiliation.

The schools that want to get affiliated to the CBSE and get registered in the CBSE system of schools will have to upload all the necessary documents online. These schools will have to first register on the official website of the CBSE for this purpose: www.cbseaff.nic.in.

After registration, the schools can submit all the documents required under the CBSE Affiliation Bye Laws. These documents would include a no objection certificate, a land certificate, a recognition certificate, and a safety certificate. The schools would also have to submit document related to the registration of their society or trust or company.

The CBSE has provided a timeline for the affiliation process. For fresh applications and upgradation of existing affiliations, the CBSE has provided three windows. These applications can be submitted from March 1 to March 31, from June 1 to June 30, and from September 1 to September 30.

For those requiring extension of their affiliation, the applications can be submitted from March 1 to May 31. The CBSE will open the window for changing school name, society, trust, and company, additional subject, and section increase from March 1 as well.

The schools can make changes under special provisions that come under chapter 15 of CBSE affiliation bye-laws 2018 from March 1 onwards.