CBSE registration, LoC submission big update: Important notice for students, check details here...

Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma: 'We brought her to...'

Meet man who once worked as bicycle mechanic, became engineer, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris accepts invite for second debate, asks Trump to join on...

Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...

Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma: 'We brought her to...'

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina', opens up on show's mixed response | Exclusive

This actor was Shah Rukh Khan's mother's favourite, was called Bollywood's romantic face, lost stardom due to...

Coldplay India tour: Missed out on Mumbai concert tickets? Here's how you can get a 'second chance'

Education

CBSE registration, LoC submission big update: Important notice for students, check details here...

CBSE has urged parents to submit accurate student information for classes 9 to 12 registration and exam LoC to ensure smooth exam conduct.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

CBSE registration, LoC submission big update: Important notice for students, check details here...
CBSE urges parents to ensure accurate data submission for students' registration
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a new circular addressing parents about the registration process for students in classes 9 and 11 and the submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for students in classes 10 and 12. The board emphasized the importance of submitting accurate information, stating that any mistakes made during registration or LoC submission could cause problems during exams and even after the results are declared.

CBSE has noticed a trend where parents are providing incorrect information during the registration and LoC process. After the exams and even after results are announced, they often request schools and the Board to correct this data. Such requests can include changes in personal details like names and dates of birth, or even subject changes, which disrupt the smooth conduct of exams.

To avoid these issues and ensure the exams proceed without problems, the Board has outlined several key instructions for parents:

Be Careful with Registration Information: When registering your child or submitting their LoC, ensure all the data is accurate and double-check everything before submission.

Correct Personal Details: Information such as your child’s name, date of birth, and the names of both parents must be filled out carefully and accurately for both registration and the LoC.

Use Full Names: Instead of using short forms or nicknames, parents should provide the full expanded names of the students. This is important because official documents in the future may require the full names.

Include Surname: If your child is planning to study or work abroad, it is essential to include their surname, as it is a requirement in many countries.

Ensure the Correct Date of Birth: The date of birth should be verified carefully to ensure it is accurate in all respects.

Check Passport Details: If your child has a passport, compare the registration details with the passport information to avoid discrepancies.

Select Subjects with Care: When filling in the LoC for classes 10 and 12, pay close attention to the subjects chosen. Once the LoC is submitted, no changes to the subjects will be allowed.

Parents Are Responsible: The responsibility for submitting correct data lies with the parents. It is important that parents verify all details before final submission.

Support Schools for Timely Submission: Parents are urged to assist schools in submitting the registration and LoC data on time, as deadlines will not be extended.

For students in classes 9 and 11, the registration deadline is October 16, 2024, and with a late fee, registration can be done until October 24, 2024. For students in classes 10 and 12, the deadline for submitting the LoC without a late fee is October 4, 2024, and with a late fee, the LoC can be submitted until October 15, 2024.

Parents are advised to carefully follow these instructions to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

