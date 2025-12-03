CBSE Recruitment 2026: Online registration begins; key dates, vacancies and more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online registration process for CBSE Recruitment 2026. As per the official notice, the application window opened on December 2 and will remain open until December 22.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online registration process for CBSE Recruitment 2026. As per the official notice, the application window opened on December 2 and will remain open until December 22. Candidates should submit the application and pay the fee by December 22, up to 11:59 p.m.

The CBSE has declared 124 vacancies across Group A, B, and C non-teaching posts, covering positions such as Assistant Secretary, Assistant Director, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant.

CBSE Direct Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

According to the schedule, online registration and form submissions are allowed only till December 22.

Post Vacancy

Assistant Secretary 8

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Academics) 12

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Training) 8

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Skill Education) 7

Accounts Officer 2

Superintendent 27

Junior Translation Officer 9

Junior Accountant 16

Junior Assistant 35

Total 124