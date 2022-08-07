Headlines

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Secretary, Senior Accounts Officer posts at cbse.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are interested can submit their applications through the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Aug 08, 2022, 07:27 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is inviting applications for 10 Joint Secretary, Senior Accounts Officer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 20, 2022. 

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Joint Secretary: 4 Posts
Pay Scale: Level-13 of the 7th CPC) (PB-4 of Rs. 37400-67000 + Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-

Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: 2 Posts
Pay Scale: Level-12 of 7th CPC) (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/- 

Senior Accounts Officer: 1 Post
Pay Scale: Level-11 of 7th CPC) (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/-

Accounts Officer: 3 Posts
Pay Scale: Level- 10 of 7th CPC

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Joint Secretary: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: Candidate must have done CA/ ICWAI/MBA (Finance)/ Bachelor’s degree of a recognised University/ Institution with Economics / Commerce / Accounts as one of the subjects.

Senior Accounts Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised University/Institution with Economics/Commerce/Accounts as one of the subject, or having passed SAS/JAO(C) or equivalent examination. 

How to apply: The candidate must have two copies of his/her recent passport-size photographs (not more than 03 months old) before applying for any post. Only online applications shall be acceptable and applications in any other form shall not be acceptable. While applying, the E-mail ID (Valid for at least 12 months) and one alternate E-mail ID are mandatory fields, without which the application will not be registered.

The registration process begins: August 05, 2022
The registration process ends: August 20, 2022

CBSE Recruitment Notification 2022

