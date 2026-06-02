CBSE re-evaluation portal faces new glitches as students report login issues; Board yet to respond

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the post-result facilities for students through its official websites, CBSE and CBSE Re-evaluation Portal, amid concerns over lower-than-expected Class 12 scores and the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Several Class 12 students attempting to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) portal reported technical glitches, including blank pages, unresponsive links and captcha-related issues, even as the board maintained that the website was functioning properly.

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the post-result facilities for students through its official websites, CBSE and CBSE Re-evaluation Portal, amid concerns over lower-than-expected Class 12 scores and the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Students report login issue

A number of students said the portal was inaccessible despite using the right credentials. Many reported that the site froze right after they entered their login details, blocking them from completing the process.

Videos of the errors circulated online as students tried to access the portal. Other users described similar problems, with the site failing to load or repeatedly denying their login attempts.

"While registering on the CBSE official website to apply for the answer book of Class 12th, I am unable to register because the captcha is not visible -- not a single time but multiple times," a student posted on social media.

Meanwhile, CBSE had originally planned to make the portal available on May 29, 2026. The launch was later pushed to June 1, with officials citing the need to strengthen infrastructure and ensure a smoother experience for students.

The board also announced the launch on social media multiple times in recent days. However, reports of accessibility problems surfaced again soon after students began using the platform.