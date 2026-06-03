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CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal: Board extends session time limit after students faced login issues on day 1

Several students posted on X that the portal had a tight session timeout and was logging them out quickly with a ‘login request expired’ error.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 08:21 AM IST

CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal: Board extends session time limit after students faced login issues on day 1
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched the marks verification and re-evaluation window for Class 12 students on June 2, 2026. The portal opened a day late and crashed within hours of going live. Many students reported technical problems soon after launch.

However, several students posted on X that the portal had a tight session timeout and was logging them out quickly with a ‘login request expired’ error. They said they got a “verification failed” message even after entering the correct details and solving the captcha.

CBSE response to sudents' complaint

In response to student feedback, CBSE said that it had implemented key enhancements, including increased session time limits, to improve user experience.  “Based on student feedback, we have further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless," CBSE posted on X.

CBSE also said the re-evaluation portal faced a ‘malicious attack’ on Tuesday, with some actors trying to disrupt services. The board said a denial-of-service attack hit the platform with 1.5 million requests in two minutes, along with over one lakh unauthorized file access attempts.

“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said on X.

“The most recent being a denial-of-service (DoS) attack attempt, causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access," it added.

Cybertech's joint MD addresses cyberattack on CBSE’s re-evaluation portal

The joint MD and joint CEO at 63SATS Cybertech, the cybersecurity subsidiary of 63 Moons Technologies Limited, Srinivas L, described the cyberattack attempts on CBSE’s re-evaluation portal as a “coordinated, two-pronged operation.”

According to CBSE, the revaluation portal is currently managing nearly 14,000 concurrent users and had recorded over 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm on June 2.

Menawhile, the CBSE Class 12 marks verification and re-evaluation portal is currently running smoothly. Students should submit their requests within the deadline, as the board may not grant an extension.

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