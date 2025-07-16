CBSE pushes for 'Oil Boards’, healthy meals in new circular to schools: Check details

In the new circular, CBSE outlined that one in five adults in urban areas is overweight or obese, as per NFHS-5 (2019-21).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-emphasised healthy lifestyles in schools with a follow-up circular issued on Wednesday(July 15, 2025), focusing on setting up ‘Oil Boards’ and encouraging healthier dietary habits among students and staff. The initiative is CBSE’s effort to combat obesity, considering concerning figures from NFHS-5 and the 2025 Lancet Global Burden of Disease study.

In the new circular, CBSE outlined that one in five adults in urban areas is overweight or obese, as per NFHS-5 (2019-21). The number of overweight and obese adults in India is expected to spike from 18 crores in 2021 to 44.9 crores by 2050, according to the Lancet GBD 2021 obesity forecasting study, published in 2025. Given the alarming stats, CBSE urged schools to sensitise their students and staff about how childhood obesity is impacted mostly by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity.



CBSE's new circular for schools

CBSE shared the following measures to promote healthier lifestyles in schools:

i-Installing Oil Board displays (Digital/Static posters, etc.) in common areas (cafeterias, lobbies, meeting rooms and other public spaces) to raise awareness on harmful consumption.

ii. Printing health messages on all official stationery (letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders, etc.) and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity.

iii. Promoting healthy meals and physical activity in schools through availability of nutritious, healthier food options (more fruits, vegetables, and low-fat options, and by limiting availability of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks) and activity initiatives (such as encouraging use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks, and facilitating walking routes).



Further, CBSE also shared prototype designs for 'Oil Boards', which schools are encouraged to customise according to their specific needs. Students are also encouraged to participate in the creation of these boards as an experiential learning activity. It also mentioned that relevant IEC materials are accessible on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official YouTube channel. The circular concluded by urging schools to do the needful in regard to promoting a healthier school environment and safeguarding the well-being of children.