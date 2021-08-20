CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021 RELEASED: Check out steps and direct link to download from cbse.gov.in

In a piece of good news, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the students appearing for special offline or improvement exams. The CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021 was released today (August 20).

If you are looking to download the admit card for private students them you can log in to cbse.gov.in where it is made available.

The CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021 can be looked for online by entering the aspirant's name, application number, and last year's roll number. Notably, the improvement exam will take place starting from August 25, 2021, to September 15, 2021.

The board has also clarified that the CBSE improvement exam will be held offline, keeping in mind all the necessary precautions and following COVID-19 protocols for both regular and private students.

Below is a step-wise procedure to check and download CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021.

CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Open the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Select 'Admit Card for Private Students' that you will see on the website.

Step 3: You can also click the direct link here - CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021.

Step 4: Enter all your details thoroughly and download the admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout of CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021 for any future use.

For the unversed, for the year 2021, CBSE board examinations were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic for both Class 10 and 12. The results for the same were announced in July 2021 on the basis of an internal assessment policy.