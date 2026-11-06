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CBSE Practical Exams 2027 Dates: Class X, XII practical and internal exam schedule announced, check details here

The timetable is specifically for schools located in winter-bound regions, which generally remain closed in peak winter. Students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2027 should keep track of the revised practical exam schedule and contact their respective schools for subject-wise dates.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 10:12 AM IST

CBSE Practical Exams 2027 Dates: Class X, XII practical and internal exam schedule announced, check details here
Representative Image (Photo/ANI)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project assessments and internal assessments for winter-bound schools for the 2026-27 academic session. As per the latest circular issued on November 5, practical exams will be held from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

The timetable is specifically for schools located in winter-bound regions, which generally remain closed in peak winter. Students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2027 should keep track of the revised practical exam schedule and contact their respective schools for subject-wise dates.

CBSE Practical Exams 2027: Important guidelines issued for Class 10 and 12 

CBSE has directed winter-bound schools to finalise the list of eligible candidates before conducting the practical exams, project assessments and internal assessments.

Schools must ensure that only students whose names were submitted via the online List of Candidates (LOC) are permitted to take the examinations.

The Board has also made it clear that the Class 10 internal assessment will be held only once. Schools must finish the assessment and upload marks for all eligible candidates within the given schedule.

 

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