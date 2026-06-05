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CBSE post-result portal faces cyber attacks, FIR filed with Delhi Police

CBSE’s post-result portal for Class 12 verification and re-evaluation faced coordinated cyber attacks, prompting an FIR with Delhi Police. Despite repeated malicious traffic, no data breach occurred. IITs and government agencies helped secure the platform. Investigation is underway.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

CBSE post-result portal faces cyber attacks, FIR filed with Delhi Police
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approached Delhi Police after a series of what it described as “coordinated and sophisticated cyber attacks” targeted its post-result services portal. The platform, used by lakhs of students to apply for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 board results, came under repeated malicious traffic over the past three days.

In a press release, the Board confirmed that it lodged a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police. Following this, an FIR has been registered under Section 66 read with Section 43(f) of the Information Technology Act. Investigators have now begun probing the source and intent behind the attacks.

Attempts to disrupt student access

The CBSE portal, launched on June 2, enables students to request verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets. According to the Board, attackers attempted to destabilise the platform, block legitimate users, and extract information unlawfully. Officials noted that the attacks involved high volumes of malicious traffic from multiple IP addresses, both within India and overseas.

Security measures and expert intervention

Despite the disruption attempts, CBSE confirmed that no data breach occurred. “It is emphasised that despite these malicious attempts, CBSE's systems and databases remain secure and uncompromised. No unauthorised access has been detected,” the Board said.

The Board credited continuous monitoring and rapid response mechanisms for mitigating the attacks. Cybersecurity teams from IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In, and other government agencies assisted in safeguarding the portal.

Quick-fix suggestion sparks social media buzz

Teen ethical hacker and whistle-blower Sarthak Siddhant suggested a simple solution on social media: “Just use Cloudflare bro.” Cloudflare, a leading web infrastructure and cybersecurity provider, helps websites stay online, block malicious traffic and prevent denial-of-service attacks.

CBSE seeks investigation and legal action

The Board has requested a detailed investigation and urged legal action against those responsible. Officials emphasised that these attacks appear to be conducted by “elements inimical to national interest,” highlighting the growing challenges of cybersecurity for platforms handling sensitive student data.

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