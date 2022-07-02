CBSE launched 'Pariksha Sangam' result portal ahead of Class 10, 12

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched a digital portal 'Pariksha Sangam' to streamline all board exams and result-related activities. The newly launched Pariksha Sangam Portal will integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board.

The CBSE Result portal is available at the official website of board-- cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also click here to reach the Pariksha Sangam portal directly.

CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be declared soon and the Pariksha Sangam portal will streamline all board exam-related activities such as School Result, Board Result, Reference Materials and more. Under this, CBSE would be combining all its other portals such as e-Sandesh, IPS Payment system, OASIS, Board Circulars, etc.

Students, teachers and schools will be able to apply for revaluation of the results, request the photocopy of the answer sheets and much more through CBSE Pariksha Sangam.

The CBSE result portal will also be used in the Classes 9 and 11 registration process. Students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders would also be able to access detailed information for the Regional Offices of CBSE with contact details and more.

