CBSE OSM Row: Education minister first reaction, Dharmendra Pradhan says he 'will take responsibility'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a meeting with CBSE officials at the CBSE headquarters to address technical and payment-related issues faced by students during the re-evaluation and verification processes.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday took responsibility for discrepancies related to the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process and assured strict action against anyone found intentionally responsible for irregularities affecting students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a meeting with CBSE officials at the CBSE headquarters to address technical and payment-related issues faced by students during the re-evaluation and verification processes.

Speaking after the meeting, Pradhan said the Board was working to address all concerns raised by students regarding evaluation and re-evaluation for Class 12 examinations

."Today, we've gathered as the CBSE 12th class re-evaluation is about to begin soon. Seventeen lakh students appeared for the examination, and we have ninety-eight lakh answer sheets. Each answer sheet has forty pages. So, nearly forty crore pages have been scanned," Pradhan said.

The Minister said this was the first time CBSE had used the OSM evaluation process, which he described as a "student-centric" and globally accepted system aimed at improving transparency.

"This was the first time CBSE used it, and some discrepancies have come to light. I take responsibility for this and assure you that a solution will be found. We are working on it. We will not leave any student's query unaddressed," he said.

Pradhan added that experts from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras had been roped in to assist the CBSE's technical team in reviewing the software and resolving issues.