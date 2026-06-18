CBSE OSM row: Coempt Eduteck breaks silence, says no technical glitches error was manual

Amid the allegations and CBSE's OSM controversy, Coempt Eduteck, the Hyderabad based company, has clarified its stance saying that it used standard scanners, inlcuding industry-grade models utilised across the sector.

Amid the allegations and CBSE's OSM controversy, Coempt Eduteck, the edtech company hired by CBSE for its On-Screen Marking (OSM) project, has come out in open on Thursday defending its stance in the controversy saying that it used standard scanners, inlcuding industry-grade models utilised across the sector and also argued that it upgrades its system annually to ensure high-resolution scanning.

Coempt Eduteck responds to allegations

In its official response to the ongoing controversy, the EdTech firm has claimed that "through direct communications with universities, public clarifications and references to official records, the company maintained that its operations, compliance standards and service delivery remain fully intact."

It further said that the government agencies checked its records for examination and scrutiny. “The scanners used by Coempt are standard, industry-grade models utilised across the sector. We upgrade our hardware year-on-year, and the scanning resolution is perfect,” the company added.

The company also claimed that "despite isolated bottlenecks, answer sheets have already been successfully delivered to nearly 95% of the students who applied for access."

Citing the incident wherein a CBSE student alleged that he received another candidate's answer sheet, the firm clarified that the issue was due to the physical scanning process rather than a software glitch, thereby suggesting that the preliminary findings reffered to manual oversight.

“We have identified the location and the individual who conducted the scanning. We have verified 100 per cent that, technologically, there is no error in this case,” the company stated.

Clarifying on the issue of blurred images, which was raised by a student leading to national controversy, it said that the matters are being systematically reviewed in sync with relevant evaluation authorities.

Why Coempt is at the center of the controversy

Coempt Edu Teck became the center of the controversy when Vedant Sharma, a Class 12 CBSE student, shared on X that his answer sheet had been replaced with another student. The company in its response said that the investigation found out that the matter is linked directly with the physical scanning process and not a software glitch. “We have identified the location and the individual who conducted the scanning. We have verified 100% that, technologically, there is no error in this case,” company stated, emphasising that preliminary findings point squarely toward manual oversight.