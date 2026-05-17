CBSE opens rechecking window for class 12 results 2026: Dates, process and important rules explained

CBSE has opened the Class 12 post-result review process for 2026 board exams. Students can apply for scanned answer sheets from May 19–22 and seek verification or re-evaluation from May 26–29.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started its post-result review process for Class 12 students following the announcement of the 2026 board exam results. The board has once again assured students that the evaluation system remains transparent and student-friendly, while also acknowledging that minor mistakes may occur during the checking of answer sheets.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that with nearly 1.25 crore answer scripts being evaluated, occasional errors are possible despite strict checking procedures. He emphasised that the board has created a structured process to help students identify and correct such mistakes fairly.

Students Can Access Scanned Answer Sheets

The first step in the review process allows students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. According to CBSE, the application window for this facility will remain open from May 19 to May 22.

After receiving the scanned copies, students are expected to carefully examine each answer and compare the awarded marks with the official marking scheme. This stage gives students an opportunity to detect issues such as unchecked answers, calculation mistakes, or discrepancies in marking.

Board officials have advised students to note down any irregularities they find before moving to the next stage of the process.

Verification and Re-Evaluation Window

Once students complete the review of their answer sheets, they can formally apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation. CBSE has scheduled this second application window from May 26 to May 29.

During this phase, students can report specific concerns regarding the marking of their papers. The board’s expert panel will then examine the claims and make corrections wherever required.

Officials clarified that this mechanism has been designed to maintain fairness and ensure that deserving students receive accurate scores.

Marks May Increase or Decrease

CBSE has also made it clear that the re-evaluation process can lead to changes in marks in either direction. If an error is confirmed, revised marks will be updated accordingly.

This means students may receive additional marks if mistakes are found in their favour. However, the board also warned that scores could decrease if the review identifies over-marking or calculation errors.

Why the Process Is Important

For many students, Class 12 board marks play a crucial role in university admissions and future career opportunities. The review system therefore provides an important chance for students to ensure that their performance has been assessed accurately.

Through this process, CBSE aims to reinforce confidence in its evaluation system while offering students a transparent path for grievance redressal.

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