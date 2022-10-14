Search icon
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child: Registration begins at cbse.gov.in; know last date, how to apply

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child: The last date to apply for the scholarship and renewal is November 14, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications for the Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child. Single girl children who have qualified for Class 10 in 2022 from CBSE schools and studying in Class 11 can apply for the scholarship through the official website -- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE has also opened the renewal portal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for those who were awarded in 2021. The last date to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is November 14. 

The objective of the CBSE merit scholarship scheme is to provide scholarships to meritorious Single Girl Students, who are the only child of their parents; have passed the CBSE Class X Examination with 60% or more marks, and are continuing their further school education of Class XI and XII. 

CBSE Scholarship Scheme For Single Child: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in
  • Gop to ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’
  • Click on the designated application link
  • On the new tab, select the type of application -- fresh or renewal
  • Now click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal
  • Fill the application form, upload documents and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference
