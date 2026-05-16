CBSE mandates three languages for Classes 9 and 10 students from July 1

The CBSE said there will be no Board examination for the third language. The change will also apply to the ongoing (2026-27) academic session, which began in April, meaning that affiliated schools will have to follow a transitional approach.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students in Classes 9 and 10 will be required to study three languages as part of their curriculum. The major rule change will come into effect from July 1 this year, according to an official circular issued on Friday (May 15). The CBSE also said that there will be no Board examination for the third language. The change will also apply to the ongoing 2026-27 academic session, which began in April, meaning that affiliated schools will have to follow a transitional approach.

Under the CBSE's revised structure, Classes 9 and 10 students will study three languages -- dubbed R1, R2, and R3. The central board has said that two of these must be native Indian languages. Students can opt for a foreign language too, given that the other two choices are Indian languages. Foreign languages can also be taken up as an additional fourth subject. According to the CBSE circular, there will be no Board examination for the third language for Class 10 students.

As per the CBSE, students will use Class 6 level textbooks for the third language until new books are issued. The Board is expected to release detailed teaching guidelines by June 15. The CBSE has also notified certain relaxations from the rule to ensure inclusivity among students. It said that children with special needs may be given exemptions from studying a second or third language under the RPWD Act, 2016. Foreign students returning to India can also be given case-based exemptions. Besides, CBSE schools outside India may follow flexible provisions. This marks one of the biggest curriculum changes introduced by the CBSE in recent years, aimed at encouraging multilingual learning rooted in Indian languages. The CBSE has said the focus is on "joyful" and meaningful" language learning, and not on exam pressure.