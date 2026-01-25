CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents

The CBSE amended Clause 2.4.12 of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, to include this requirement. The development, as the PIL flagged rising mental health concerns among students, academic stress, and the absence of structured career counselling in schools.

In a breakthrough move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for all affiliated schools to appoint mental health and career counsellors. The major policy shift, aimed at addressing students’ psychological well-being and career guidance needs, comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Rajasthan High Court in July 2025 by Kota-based advocate Sujeet Swami, along with psychology experts.

In response, the CBSE amended Clause 2.4.12 of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, to include this requirement. The development, as the PIL flagged rising mental health concerns among students, academic stress, and the absence of structured career counselling in schools. Under the amendments, two new sub-clauses have been introduced. Clause 2.4.12.1 requires every CBSE school to appoint one regular Counselling and Wellness Teacher, or socio-emotional counsellor, for every 500 students. Second, Clause 2.4.12.2, which makes the appointment of a Career Counsellor compulsory.

Role of socio-emotional counsellors

As per CBSE, the eligibility criteria for these roles have also been tightened, with Counselling and Wellness Teacher required to have a degree in Psychology or Social Work (with mental health/counselling specialisation). It is now mandatory 50-hour CBSE-recognised capacity-building programme required



As per the notification issued by CBSE, socio-emotional counsellors will be assigned a bundle of responsibilities, including the identification of mental health concerns for students and the sensitisation of teachers and parents. They are required to provide mental health and wellness-focused counselling to both students and parents to improve the students’ overall learning requirements and mediate any tension. All counsellors will be required to maintain a strict code of confidentiality and ethics.

CBSE mandates counsellors in schools: What does it mean for parents, students

The counsellor support in schools will promote students' mental well-being and career guidance, helping them navigate academic pressures and plans. Also, for parents, the step reduces stress knowing professionals are available to guide their kids, plus resources to help with parenting strategies.

The career and mental health counsellors in schools, it will increase focus on holistic development, with early identification and support for mental health issues and better career choices with expert guidance.

