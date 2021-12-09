CBSE makes BIG announcement for students of Classes 9, 11 - Details inside

In a major announcement, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued a notification regarding the registration for Class 9, 11. The CBSE said in its notification that the registration process for classes IX and XI for session 2021-22 will begin from December 15. The notification added that the registration link for admission in Class 9, 11 will be made available on CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in soon.

The CBSE mentioned in its notification that CBSE affiliated schools will be able to register their students online after the registration link becomes active at cbse.gov.in. “Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class 10/ 12 board’s examination session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online application process,” the CBSE said in the notification.

The CBSE further added that the affiliated schools need to register themselves before proceeding for online submission. “Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them,” the CBSE said.

According to CBSE, the newly affiliated schools will have to get in touch with the concerned regional office to obtain school code and password.

“New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully on schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards,” the notification stated.

The CBSE has also asked the schools to upload correct data as the CBSE will not give any window for correction from this academic year.