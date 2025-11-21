FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026

Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show

Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details

Meet director who called himself 'Steven Spielberg of India', delivered 3 blockbusters, but then made India's worst movies, lost career due to..., he is...

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's viral response to Smriti Mandhana's surprise stadium proposal breaks the internet

PM Modi lands in South Africa to attend G20 Leaders' Summit

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CBSE limits second attempt in Class 10 Board Exam from 2026: Check eligibility and other details

CBSE Class 10 students will only be able to improve their performance in a maximum of three subjects.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

CBSE limits second attempt in Class 10 Board Exam from 2026: Check eligibility and other details
CBSE news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put restrictions on who may take the second board examination under the revised two-exam system for Class 10 beginning in 2026. It said only eligible students will be allowed to sit for a second attempt in select subjects. During a webinar on the two-board exam scheme held on Thursday, CBSE chairman Rahul Singh specified the criteria students must meet before registering for the improvement exam.

These students will not be allowed to take the second exam

  1. Students who do not appear for at least three subjects in the first examination
  2. Students attempting to bypass the main examination and only sit for improvement papers
  3. Students who try to split subjects between the two exams for convenience
  4. Students will only be able to improve their performance in a maximum of three subjects.
  5. The option will apply only to those papers where more than 50% of the marks are based on external assessment.
  6. The scheme aims to support performance enhancement without creating unnecessary academic load.

When to apply?

Once the results of the main examination are announced, eligible students will be able to apply for the improvement exam. CBSE will then verify eligibility and release the final list of candidates permitted to appear.

