CBSE limits second attempt in Class 10 Board Exam from 2026: Check eligibility and other details

CBSE Class 10 students will only be able to improve their performance in a maximum of three subjects.

CBSE news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put restrictions on who may take the second board examination under the revised two-exam system for Class 10 beginning in 2026. It said only eligible students will be allowed to sit for a second attempt in select subjects. During a webinar on the two-board exam scheme held on Thursday, CBSE chairman Rahul Singh specified the criteria students must meet before registering for the improvement exam.

These students will not be allowed to take the second exam

Students who do not appear for at least three subjects in the first examination Students attempting to bypass the main examination and only sit for improvement papers Students who try to split subjects between the two exams for convenience Students will only be able to improve their performance in a maximum of three subjects. The option will apply only to those papers where more than 50% of the marks are based on external assessment. The scheme aims to support performance enhancement without creating unnecessary academic load.

When to apply?

Once the results of the main examination are announced, eligible students will be able to apply for the improvement exam. CBSE will then verify eligibility and release the final list of candidates permitted to appear.