CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside

CBSE news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Universal Postal Union 2026 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People. The board has invited widespread participation from students across the country. The first winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate. The best entry at the national level shall qualify for the international level competition.

In a circular issued on January 13, 2026, CBSE said that the competition is being organised by the Department of Posts and marks the 55th edition of the international initiative. This year’s theme is 'Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world', encouraging students to reflect on emotional bonds in an age dominated by technology.

When will the competition be held?

The schools will have to organise competitions by March 20, and all the evaluations of the best three should reach the directorate by March 31. According to the circular, the Gold Medalist may also be offered a visit to the UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative prize at the discretion of the UPU. Participants receiving special mentions will also be awarded certificates and other prizes.

Reason behind the initiative

The initiative aims to develop creativity, composition skills and depth of thought among young people. It also seeks to promote international friendship and understanding by allowing students to express ideas that resonate beyond national boundaries. Check the official circular HERE.