FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here

'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle

CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside

Bangladesh cricket crisis deepens after Mustafizur Rahman row: Board sacks director M Nazmul Islam as players boycott BPL game

Ek Din: Sai Pallavi joins Junaid Khan for his second film, first poster impresses netizens

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's musical tribute to Delhi CM, heaps praise on Rekha Gupta at Makar Sankranti event

The 50: Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel to make debut in reality show, Archana Gautam also Divya Agarwal join

The Story-First Couture Brand of Aksstagga and how Anjali Singh Goel managed to establish it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who are Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa? Top EU leaders to be chief guests at Republic Day Parade 2026

Who are Ursula Leyen & Antonio Costa? Republic Day 2026 chief guests

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It

Lupin Foundation’s Lives Program Is Bringing Healthcare Closer To Communities In Palghar, Maharashtra

Lupin Foundation’s Lives Program Is Bringing Healthcare Closer To Communities In Palghar, Maharashtra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside

The best entry at the national level shall qualify for the international level competition.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

CBSE news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Universal Postal Union 2026 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People. The board has invited widespread participation from students across the country. The first winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate. The best entry at the national level shall qualify for the international level competition.

In a circular issued on January 13, 2026, CBSE said that the competition is being organised by the Department of Posts and marks the 55th edition of the international initiative. This year’s theme is 'Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world', encouraging students to reflect on emotional bonds in an age dominated by technology.

When will the competition be held?

The schools will have to organise competitions by March 20, and all the evaluations of the best three should reach the directorate by March 31. According to the circular, the Gold Medalist may also be offered a visit to the UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative prize at the discretion of the UPU. Participants receiving special mentions will also be awarded certificates and other prizes.

Reason behind the initiative

The initiative aims to develop creativity, composition skills and depth of thought among young people. It also seeks to promote international friendship and understanding by allowing students to express ideas that resonate beyond national boundaries. Check the official circular HERE.

pr

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who are Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa? Top EU leaders to be chief guests at Republic Day Parade 2026
Who are Ursula Leyen & Antonio Costa? Republic Day 2026 chief guests
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle
'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement