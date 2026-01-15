Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle
CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside
Bangladesh cricket crisis deepens after Mustafizur Rahman row: Board sacks director M Nazmul Islam as players boycott BPL game
Ek Din: Sai Pallavi joins Junaid Khan for his second film, first poster impresses netizens
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's musical tribute to Delhi CM, heaps praise on Rekha Gupta at Makar Sankranti event
The 50: Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel to make debut in reality show, Archana Gautam also Divya Agarwal join
The Story-First Couture Brand of Aksstagga and how Anjali Singh Goel managed to establish it
EDUCATION
The best entry at the national level shall qualify for the international level competition.
CBSE news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Universal Postal Union 2026 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People. The board has invited widespread participation from students across the country. The first winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate. The best entry at the national level shall qualify for the international level competition.
In a circular issued on January 13, 2026, CBSE said that the competition is being organised by the Department of Posts and marks the 55th edition of the international initiative. This year’s theme is 'Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world', encouraging students to reflect on emotional bonds in an age dominated by technology.
The schools will have to organise competitions by March 20, and all the evaluations of the best three should reach the directorate by March 31. According to the circular, the Gold Medalist may also be offered a visit to the UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative prize at the discretion of the UPU. Participants receiving special mentions will also be awarded certificates and other prizes.
The initiative aims to develop creativity, composition skills and depth of thought among young people. It also seeks to promote international friendship and understanding by allowing students to express ideas that resonate beyond national boundaries. Check the official circular HERE.