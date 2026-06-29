CBSE issues three-language formula guidelines: Class 10 exempt; check new rules

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on June 29 issued new guidelines on the three-language policy set to be implemented from July 1 for class 6 onwards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on June 29 issued new guidelines on the three-language policy set to be implemented from July 1 for class 6 onwards.

Explaining the new guidelines, the central board said that the students currently studying in Class 10, that is, 2026-27 batch of students in the board class have been exempted from this new rule according to which students are mandated to learn two Indian languages and one foreign language.

CBSE new guidelines on Three-language formula

The new rule also states that the students of the current batches of Classes 7, 8, and 9 will be exempted from taking board examination in the third language when they reach Class 10. The new guidelines also allow students of these classes to continue with the two foreign languages they had already taken and an addition of one native Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha).

The clarification comes weeks after a CBSE circular mandated that from July, students entering Class 9 must study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages, in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The circular had triggered protests from students and parents, with several petitioners approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the move.

According to news agency ANI, the requirement of studying at least two Indian languages will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not apply retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9. "The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages as part of the three-language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not apply retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9," the sources told the publication.

The board has also clarified that grade-appropriate resource material will be issued in a time-bound manner. By introducting this new rule, CBSE aims that "language learning will be meaningful, engaging, and enriching to contribute to holistic development". CBSE also added that "the introduction of the third language (R3) in the Secondary Stage (Classes IX and X) is an extension of language learning from the Middle Stage (Classes VI to VIII)."

"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends learning three languages, with at least two of the three languages being native to India," CBSE stated. "While CBSE aims to equip learners with competence in multiple Bhartiya Bhashas (native Indian languages) and promote the vibrancy of language learning, it is equally committed to ensuring that the process of learning and growth remains balanced."

A week before CBSE's new guidelines, the Supreme Court had refused to grant interim relief on petitions challenging the implementation of the CBSE's three-language policy for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session. A bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana declined to put a stay on the policy and directed that the plea be tagged with similar petitions already pending before the court.