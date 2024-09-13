Twitter
CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

In response to these findings, CBSE has issued show cause notices to 27 schools-22 from the two regions of Delhi and 5 from the Ajmer region

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:48 PM IST

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...
(Image source: ANI)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated strong action after its surprise inspections conducted at 27 schools affiliated with the Board in Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi. During these inspections, several violations of the Board's Bye-Laws were identified, particularly concerning the enrollment and attendance practices of these institutions.

The inspections revealed that schools had enrolled a higher number of students in class XI and XIl, who are not physically attending the classes. Moreover, discrepancies were noted in the attendance records maintained by these schools, casting doubt on their compliance with CBSE regulations. It was also found that some institutions were flouting infrastructural norms set forth by the Board, compromising the quality of education and safety for students.

In response to these findings, CBSE has issued show cause notices to 27 schools-22 from the two regions of Delhi and 5 from the Ajmer region  These notices require the schools to provide clarifications regarding their enrollment practices, adherence to infrastructural standards and other norms of the Board.

