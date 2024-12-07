The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show-cause notice against 34 affiliated schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show-cause notice against 34 affiliated schools for participating in sports event organised by CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The CBSE said that the Agra-based organisation is in no manner associated with the board and that the schools must not participate in events organised by it.

"All affiliated schools have already been informed through Board's Circular No. 04/2019 dated 30.01.2019 to ensure compliance with the terms and condition mentioned in the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018. Clause No. 12 of Affiliation Bye-Laws clearly lays down that any non-compliance of Examination and Affiliation Bye-Laws shall be considered as violation and action shall be taken as per the Rules in Chapter 12 of the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018", a notification from CBSE read.

"Clause No. 9.2 of the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, states that Heads of all affiliated Schools will ensure that all provisions of the Affiliation and Examination Byelaws and all directions given by CBSE from time to time are strictly complied with", it continued.