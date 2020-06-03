CBSE issues notification for remaining class 10, 12 exams to be conducted from July 1-15

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) gears up for conducing the remaining class 10, class 12 examinations in India, the board on Tuesday issued new norms for conducting these exams.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal took Twitter to announced the date sheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th & 12 examinations on May 18.

The examination will start on 1st July 2020 and will end on 15th July 2020.

While class 12 exams will be held for the whole country, class 10 exams will be held only for Northeast Delhi students.

Full text of the notification:

CBSE said that as number of students have shifted from the district of their school to some other district in the country, it has decided to address this problem being faced by the candidates by taking the following two decisions in respect of the forthcoming examinations.1. Examinations would now be conducted in the respective schools of the candidates instead of the examination centre already allotted.2. CBSE will allow change of examination centre in respect of candidates who have shifted and are residing in some other district in the country than the place of their school.

In the notification, CBSE informed about the eligibility for making request for change in examination center for CBSE board exams

A) Regular candidates: Following category of regular candidates who have shifted from their district of school to some other district in India will be eligible to make request for change of examination centre: i) Students who were residing in hostels ii) Students sponsored by State Governmentsiii) Students who have shifted from the district of their school to some other district within India

B) Private candidates-Private Candidates who have shifted from their district of examination centre to some other districts in India can also make a request to change their examination centre (Guidelines for requesting to change the center)

For Regular candidates - CBSE will accept requests of candidates for change of examination centre only through their school.It will be the responsibility of the School to contact their students to know whether they have shifted to some other district and would like to avail the facility of changing the examination centre to their present district of stay in India, and thereafter to provide the information to CBSE.Schools will use e-priikssaa portal on CBSE website for providing desired information.Request in any other mode will not be entertained by the Board.School will process the genuine requests made by their students and will recommend to the CBSE for change of district for appearing in the examinations as per rule. School will ensure that all requests received from their students regarding the change in district for appearing in the examinations are uploaded on e-priikssaa portal correctly.All requests will have to be uploaded on e- priikssaa portal only in one lot by the school.* Link will be closed after submission and it will not be opened again.It will also be the responsibility of the students to inform their own school about the fact that they have shifted from the district of their school to some other district in India and intend to appear in the examination from their present district of stay.

There are no CBSE affiliated schools in the following districts, hence no examination centre will be fixed in these districts1. Assam-South Salmara2. Gujarat-Chota Udaipur, Gir Somnath3. Jammu and Kashmir- Bandipora, Ramban, Shopian4. Manipur- Kamjong, Noney, Pherzawl, Thengnoupal5. Meghalaya- North Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Jainitia Hills6. Mizoram- Hnahthial, Saitual7. Nagaland- Noklak8. Tamil Nadu- Tiruppattur

Students who have shifted to districts in which there is no CBSE affiliated school and intend to change the examination centre, will have to identify neighbouring district suitable to them and inform the same to their own school.

No request for change of examination centre should be sent to CBSE directly by the candidates. Such requests will not be entertained.Students who may have requested CBSE to change their examination centre will have to make a request to their own school.CBSE will communicate to the schools about its decision regarding change of district in the form of Permission Letter, for onward communication to the candidate concerned Students can also check the location of the examination centre using a Mobile app.

A) Candidates shall have to carry a print out of Permission Letter while going to appear for the examination alongwith their old Admit Card and School identity card.B) For Private candidates: Candidates appearing for 2nd chance Compartment, Failures of previous year, Improvement of Performance, Additional subject, Female candidates of NCT of Delhi. Visually Impaired candidates appearing as private candidates and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates who have shifted from their district of examination centre to any other district in India can also apply to CBSE on the link vyktigt priikssaarthii on the board`s website or using Mobile App-priikssaa suvidhaa for change of district of the examination centre. C) For candidates shifted from India to other countries- Candidates who were studying in India and have shifted to other countries. if they so desire, can appear from any district of India. These candidates will also make a request to their own school.

No examination in other countries will be conducted by CBSE for such candidatesCBSE has issued the following terms and conditions with respect to change of centres Change of centre in the same district will not be allowedNCT of Delhi will be considered as one district for this purpose hence change of examination centre from one district of Delhi to another district of Delhi will not be permitted.Change of examination centre will be allowed only in the district in which the applicant has shifted to and in which CBSE is having affiliated schools.Provided, in case, a student is presently staying in a district in which there is no CBSE affiliated school. an examination centre in neighbouring district will be allotted .

In the containment zone: no examination centre will be permitted, in case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be allotted outside the containment zone

Private candidates (2nd chance Compartment, Failures of previous year, Improvement of Performance, Additional subject, Female candidates of NCT of Delhi, Visually Impaired candidates) and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates who have not shifted from their district of examination centre to any other district in India will be required to appear for the examination from the allotted examination centre from where they have appeared earlier upto March 18.

No examination will be conducted for the students studying in CBSE affiliated schools situated outside India (abroad) because of restrictions imposed by their Governments. Their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the Board vii) Result in respect of the subjects whose examinations will not be conducted by the Board will also be declared as per assessment scheme to be decided by the BoardIn case children with special needs availing the facility of scribe do not wish to appear in the forthcoming examination because of noncompliance of social distancing norms, their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the Board.

Last date of any activity will not be changed under any circumstances.Once option is exercised by candidate/school for change of examination centre, no change will be allowed thereafter.No request for reconduct of examination will be entertainedCBSE has said that candidates can check the location of their examination centre with the help of Mobile App-Examination centre locator of CBSE` from June 20. App is available in Play Store This App will work only on Android Mobile.In the notification, CBSE has also shared the schedule which is as follows:1. School to contact their students and confirm for change of examination centre 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 09.6.2020 (Tuesday)2. Requests to be made by candidates to their school 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 09.6.2020 (Tuesday)3. Schools to upload details of the candidates requesting for change of examination centre 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 11.6.2020 (Thursday) Upto 5.00 PM4. Private candidates to apply for change of examination centre 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 11.6.2020 (Thursday) Upto 5.00 PM5. Uploading of information regarding change of examination centre by CBSE 16.6.2020 (Tuesday).6. Schools to communicate to the respective candidate about changed examination centre 16.6.2020 (Tuesday) 18.6.2020(Thursday) 7. Downloading of Permission Letter by the Private candidates 16.6.2020 (Tuesday) 20.6.2020 (Saturday) Upto 5.00 PM8. Schools to download list of the candidates and centre material in respect of the candidates appearing from their school using school log in id on e- priikssaa portal with effective from 16.6.2020 (Tuesday)9. Candidates can check the location of their examination centre with the help of Mobile App with effective from 20.06.2020 (Saturday).

For any queries, candidates can call CBSE Help Line Number 1800-11-8002 between 9.30 am to 5.00 pm on all working days.

The CBSE on May 18 had released the much awaited datesheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10.