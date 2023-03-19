CBSE introduces new 5-year structure for nursery to Class 2 education; details

Headlines

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Azadpur Market, no casualties reported

Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures podium finish for India

Raima Sen reveals she referenced this real-life journalist for her role in The Vaccine War | Exclusive

World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh advocates for this batter as India's No. 4 choice

India achieves Tokyo Olympics redemption with record-breaking shooting haul in Hangzhou

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures podium finish for India

Raima Sen reveals she referenced this real-life journalist for her role in The Vaccine War | Exclusive

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

Foods that are Bad for Your Heart

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

10 high protein snacks that are low in calories

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Raima Sen reveals she referenced this real-life journalist for her role in The Vaccine War | Exclusive

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

Parineeti Chopra glows in pink, exudes joy in first pic from haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE introduces new 5-year structure for nursery to Class 2 education; details

The new framework will be introduced in the academic session 2023-24 in those CBSE schools which offer education at foundational stage to students in the age group of 3-8 years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has adopted the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022 (NCFFS), adding a year to the existing structure. The new structure of five-year education at foundational stage from nursery to class two will be introduced in the academic session 2023-24 in those CBSE schools which offer education at foundational stage to students in the age group of 3-8 years, the official circular said.

The NCFFS 2022 has been developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Education Policy 2020 to outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage, the CBSE circular added.

Schools offering foundational or preparatory education are advised to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022, it added.

The NCFFS includes examples and illustrations for the implementation and to “clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning, and make new ideas more accessible to practicing teachers”. CBSE has advised teachers to “look at these illustrations and contextualize them according to the needs and contexts of children”.

READ | ‘Poses risks for students’: CBSE issues warning to schools, details inside

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GATE 2024 registration process to end tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check steps to apply, application fees

Google Doodle: Google celebrates 25 years; a look back at its journey from Stanford dorm to USD1.63 trillion company

Wordle 832 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29

World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh advocates for this batter as India's No. 4 choice

Ram Temple at Ayodhya to open for devotees before this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE