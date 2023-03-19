CBSE introduces new 5-year structure for nursery to Class 2 education; details

The new framework will be introduced in the academic session 2023-24 in those CBSE schools which offer education at foundational stage to students in the age group of 3-8 years.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has adopted the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage 2022 (NCFFS), adding a year to the existing structure. The new structure of five-year education at foundational stage from nursery to class two will be introduced in the academic session 2023-24 in those CBSE schools which offer education at foundational stage to students in the age group of 3-8 years, the official circular said.

The NCFFS 2022 has been developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Education Policy 2020 to outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage, the CBSE circular added.

Schools offering foundational or preparatory education are advised to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022, it added.

The NCFFS includes examples and illustrations for the implementation and to “clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning, and make new ideas more accessible to practicing teachers”. CBSE has advised teachers to “look at these illustrations and contextualize them according to the needs and contexts of children”.

READ | ‘Poses risks for students’: CBSE issues warning to schools, details inside