CBSE, ICSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2021 results date, evaluation criteria, marking policy, practical exam -Latest updates

As lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across India are waiting for the announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, sources said that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the Evaluation Criteria 2021 by June 14. Notably, around 12 lakh CBSE Class 12 students are waiting for the CBSE to provide clarity on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 assessment process. Once released, Class 12 students will be able to check CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Evaluation Criteria on CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

It may be recalled that an evaluation committee has been constituted to decide upon the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Evaluation Criteria. Earlier, the authorities were given 15 days by the Supreme Court to finalize a fair and free formula for all CBSE Class 12 students.

Earlier, it was announced by CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi that the CBSE would take all necessary steps to ensure that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results are declared in time so that the Class 12 students may apply for their higher education in India as well as abroad.

Replying to a query related to the date of announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, Tripathi said, "The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let's assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks."

According to reports, CBSE has two possible plans to prepare CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. First is the assessment of students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams, and second, the CBSE may consider the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

On the other hand, the CBSE is likely to declare Class 10 results in July. The board had earlier made it clear that the entire process of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by the third week of June. The CBSE, however, extended the date for schools to upload Class 10 students’ marks till June 30.

The practical exams for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 have commenced from March 1. The CBSE has already allowed the schools to complete the practicals by June 11, 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak.

If any candidate fails to appear in the practical exam after testing COVID positive or any family member tests positive, the CBSE has directed the schools to conduct practical examination for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the regional authority. The CBSE, however, has said that the practical exams for these students must be held by June 11.

Even as the CBSE has announced that the evaluation criteria for Board Exams 2021 will be announced in two weeks, CISCE is yet to make a clarification for their ICSE Class 12 board exams 2021.

Earlier, it was announced by ICSE that Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will be processed based on a mechanism that will include the internal examinations conducted by the schools.