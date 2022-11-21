CBSE, ICSCE, UP, TN, MP, Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: Check latest updates on board exams 2023 here

CBSE, ICSCE, UP, TN, MP, Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The season of board exams are nearing. All the national and state boards are set to release their examination dates and important guidelines regarding the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023. While students are completely focused on preparing for the upcoming boards.

Here are all the details regarding various board exams 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2023 is all set to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exam. The date sheet for the same has not been released as of now.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 will be able to check their CBSE Board 2023 timetable and other details from the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website to keep track of all details regarding the board.

CBSE has already released the subject-wise sample papers with their marking scheme and paper pattern for Class 10. Read more...

CISCE Board Exam 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 sample papers for ICSCE Board Exam 2023 on its official website -- cisce.org.

Reports suggest that the ICSE board exam 2023 timetable is likely to be released on November 30. Read more...

TN Board Exam 2023

The Tamil Nadu class 12 (HSC) board exam 2023 is going to be started on March 13 and will end on April 3. The class 10 or SSLC exams will begin on April 6 and continue till April 20. The Maharashtra Board 2023 practical exams for senior students will start from February onwards and go on till early March.

The Maharashtra class 10, 12 board exam 2023 timetable has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu-- dge.tn.gov.in. Each exam will be held for three hours from 10 am. Read more...

UP Board Exam 2023

The UP board exam 2023 is set to be conducted between February to March. As many as 58,78,448 students have registered for this year’s board examinations including 31,16,458 students for class 10, and 27,50,871 for class 12 exams. The UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023 is likely to release the detailed date sheet soon. Read more...

MP Board Exam 2023

The Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) board exams 2023 timetable will be issued for classes 10 and 12 soon at mpbse.nic.in. The practical examinations of the 10 and 12 will take place in February only. More than 18 lakh candidates will appear in the board examinations of classes 10th and 12th. The exams will be held on the complete syllabus. Read more...