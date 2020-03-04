CBSE files complaint with Delhi Police against fake news over paper leaks

The CBSE said it has taken several security initiatives, in order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a complaint wit the Delhi Police against "fake news" over the leaking of examination papers.

The board said it has taken several security initiatives, in order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner and the exams are being conducted smoothly since February 15.

The CBSE said it has come to its notice that many anti-social elements are uploading fake messages like providing question papers and asking candidates to make payment posting, fake videos about leakage of CBSE questions papers on YouTube, thus misleading students and parents.

The board has also attached a list of YouTube URLs of the videos claiming paper leaks.

"The Board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours. So far action has been initiated against uses of various social media platforms and also individuals who are making false and baseless complaints," it said.

It has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and public.

The board has written to Delhi Police to lodge FIR under various provisions of IPC and IT Act and initiate action against these perpetrators.

The CBSE is also trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for the security of ongoing exams.

It will continue to locate and identify more links and uploads on YouTube and other social media platforms claiming to be in possession of question papers and file complaints with Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against miscreants, the CBSE said.

The board sought the "cooperation" of the public not to believe or involve in the fake, unverified news and help in maintaining the sanctity of examinations at all cost.