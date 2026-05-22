CBSE extends deadline again for Class 12 answer copies amid technical glitches

According to a CBSE circular, the website experienced “unprecedented traffic” along with several attempts of unauthorised interference, leading to service interruptions. To prevent students from being impacted, the board extended the application window.

After its portal saw heavy traffic and technical disruptions, the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday extended the deadline once more for students to obtain scanned copies of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets.

The deadline has now been revised from May 23 to May 24, 2026, adding an extra day for students to complete the process.

Why CBSE decided to extend date?

According to a CBSE circular, the website experienced “unprecedented traffic” along with several attempts of unauthorised interference, leading to service interruptions. To prevent students from being impacted, the board extended the application window.

“The CBSE Website has been facing unprecedented traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions. Hence, in an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind, the Board is extending the last date for obtaining scanned photocopy of answer book of Class XII Board Examinations.”

The deadline extension follows complaints from students and parents about failed payments, delays in receiving scanned copies, and repeated portal crashes while applying.

CBSE also said that students unhappy with their Class 12 results can apply for marks verification and re-evaluation online. The window for these applications will be open from May 26 to May 29.

CBSE cuts verification fee to Rs 100, re-evaluation cost slashed

This year, the board has cut the charges for post-result services. The fee to get scanned or photocopies of checked answer sheets is now Rs 100, and the verification charge is also set at Rs 100. Re-evaluation will cost Rs 25 per question. CBSE added that if a student’s marks go up after re-evaluation, the re-evaluation fee will be returned.

Concerns over the newly implemented digital On-Screen Marking system have put the re-evaluation process under closer watch this year. After results are declared, students and parents are seeking more transparency and better access to evaluated answer scripts. They have demanded either physical re-evaluation of answer copies or grace marks as an alternative.