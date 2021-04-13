CBSE exams 2021: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requests Centre to cancel class 10, 12 examinations

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital and the country as a whole, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision to conduct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams from May 4 should be reconsidered by the Board and the Centre. In view of the alarming situation in the national capital, the Delhi CM has requested the government to cancel the examinations, news agency ANI reported.

Kejriwal added that exam centres can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona.

6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/EyqDfseoMU Also read CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: BIG update students need to know April 13, 2021

Kejriwal added that exam centres can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. The Delhi CM said, "6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel CBSE exams." He added, "Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled."

Not only students and parents, several politicians and celebrities have also urged the government to reconsider its decision to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 in May.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank mentioning that it will not be possible to follow COVID-19 protocols at exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.