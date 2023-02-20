CBSE Exam 2023 Topper Answer Sheet Class 10 Hindi, download PDF here

File Photo

The CBSE Class 10 Board Examination began on February 15, 2023. On March 17, 2023, CBSE Class 10 students will be appearing for their CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B Board Exams 2023. As students continue to prepare for the exam, here is the CBSE Topper Hindi Answer Sheet Class 10 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam

CBSE Class 10 Hindi students must remember that the CBSE Topper Answer Sheets provided here are from previous years. In 2022-23, the Hindi Class 10 exams will be based on the current syllabus, as per the latest exam pattern.

READ | IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 Answer Key soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to download

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Exam Pattern 2023

There will be two sections in the question paper: Section A and Section B

17 questions will be given in the paper

Section A contains 10 objective-type questions, sub-questions 49. A candidate must answer 40.

Section B will have 7 descriptive-type questions.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Exam Pattern 2023

There will be two sections in the question paper: Section A and Section B

18 questions will be given in the paper

Section B will have a total of 45 objective-type questions. 40 questions must be answered.

Section B will have descriptive questions with internal choices.

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Direct Link for Download

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Topper Answer Sheets PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Topper Answer Sheets PDF