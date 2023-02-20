Search icon
CBSE Exam 2023 Topper Answer Sheet Class 10 Hindi, download PDF here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

The CBSE Class 10 Board Examination began on February 15, 2023. On March 17, 2023, CBSE Class 10 students will be appearing for their CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B Board Exams 2023. As students continue to prepare for the exam, here is the CBSE Topper Hindi Answer Sheet Class 10 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi students must remember that the CBSE Topper Answer Sheets provided here are from previous years. In 2022-23, the Hindi Class 10 exams will be based on the current syllabus, as per the latest exam pattern. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Exam Pattern 2023 

There will be two sections in the question paper: Section A and Section B 

17 questions will be given in the paper 

Section A contains 10 objective-type questions, sub-questions 49. A candidate must answer 40. 

Section B will have 7 descriptive-type questions.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Exam Pattern 2023 

There will be two sections in the question paper: Section A and Section B 

18 questions will be given in the paper 

Section B will have a total of 45 objective-type questions. 40 questions must be answered. 

Section B will have descriptive questions with internal choices.

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Direct Link for Download

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Topper Answer Sheets PDF 

Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Topper Answer Sheets PDF 

