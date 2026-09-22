CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When will Class 10, 12 timetable be released? Check details here

CBSE has not released the Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 yet. Based on past years, it is expected in late 2026 on cbse.gov.in. Exams are likely in Feb-March 2027.

The CBSE date sheet 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 has not been released yet. The Central Board of Secondary Education has not announced the official timetable release date. Students of both classes are waiting for the subject-wise schedule. CBSE will release the official date sheet on its website, cbse.gov.in.

When will CBSE release the 2027 timetable?

CBSE has released timetables for Class 10 and 12 exams at various times over the past few years. The 2026 datesheet was finalised on October 30, 2025, with a tentative version on September 24, 2025. For 2025, the datesheet was issued on November 20, 2024, and for 2024 on December 12, 2023. Following this pattern, the 2027 timetable is anticipated in late 2026, although no official date has been confirmed. The exams are expected to take place in February-March 2027, aligning with the traditional exam cycle.

What will the datesheet contain?

The final date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 will include subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions. Information regarding practical exams, projects, and internal assessments will likely be communicated separately through schools and official circulars.

How to download CBSE date sheet 2027

Once released, students of Class 10 and 12 can follow these steps:

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

Go to the examination section or latest circulars

Find the notification for CBSE 2027 board exams

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet link

Open the PDF and download it

Save it and take a printout for reference

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What should students do now?

Students in Class 10 and 12 should begin exam preparation immediately, completing the syllabus and revising challenging areas. They can create a final revision plan after the timetable is released, relying on the official CBSE website for the confirmed date sheet and avoiding misinformation from social media.