The CBSE date sheet or timetable for Class 10 and 12 students will be available on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced that the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams 2025 will begin in February. In the latest, the board is set to release the much-awaited datesheet for the CBSE board exams 2025 in due course of time. Once released, the CBSE date sheet or timetable will be available for the appearing candidates on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE date sheet will provide the appearing candidates with details such as exam timing, examination date, subject names, and other important instructions. The candidates must have a minimum of 75% attendance to appear for the CBSE Board exams 2025. The board has earlier announced that the CBSE Board Practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence in January.

CBSE board exam 2025: How to check CBSE Board datesheet 2025

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in in the browser

Go to the latest news section

Click on the CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet link given under the section

Download the PDF and check the exam date

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2025 date sheet: official websites

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

The CBSE date sheet will make sure that students get a sufficient gap between two papers and that there is no clash between board exam dates and dates for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET and CUET.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has recently clarified that there is no change in the syllabus for the Class 10 and 12 Board exams. The board denied reducing the syllabus by 15 per cent and conducting open book examinations in selected subjects as per reports. This year, the CBSE 10, 12 board exams will be conducted for 44 lakh students at 8000 schools in India and 26 other countries worldwide.