CBSE Date Sheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the datasheet for class 10th, and class 12th board exams 2025. Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while the class 12th board exams will take place from February 15 and end on April 4, 2025. The CBSE date sheet 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can also be checked on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Check the full schedule HERE.

Exams for major subjects will be conducted between 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time from 10.15 am to 10.30 am. The examinations are conducted in a single shift. The duration of the exams vary by subject, with most lasting either 2 hours or 3 hours. Key subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Business Studies have a 3-hour duration. This year, the CBSE 10, 12 board exams will be conducted for 44 lakh students at 8000 schools in India and 26 other countries worldwide.

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance. "Sufficient gap has been given between the two subjects. The date sheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date," CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

