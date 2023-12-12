CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When, where and how to check CBSE class 10, 12 time tables online

CBSE will announce date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the datesheet for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024. Once released, the CBSE date sheet or timetable will be available on the official website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. CBSE Datesheet for Class 10th and Class 12th examinations for the 2023-24 academic session is expected to be released this week.

CBSE practical exam for class 10, 12 from January 1, 2024. CBSE class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2024.

The CBSE date sheet will include details such as exam timing, examination date, subject names, and other important instructions for the students. Another media report suggests that the date sheet would not be released before December 26.

CBSE board exam 2024: How to check date sheets

Go to cbse.gov.in

Open the CBSE Class 10, 2 date sheet link will be given under the 'Latest @ CBSE' section.

Download the PDF

CBSE board exams 2024: expected dates

Exam begins on: February 15

Ends on: Likely by April 10

CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024 date sheet: official websites