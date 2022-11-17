CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet likely soon at cbse.gov.in: How to check, and other important details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10, and 12 datesheets soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the CBSE Class 10, 12 timetables from the official website.

Recently, a CBSE Board 2023 timetable started circulating on social media saying that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will begin o February 15 and it will end on April 9. It also added that the board exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 2:30 am to 5:30 PM.

CBSE later issued a clarification stating that this datesheet is fake and that the official datesheet has not been released yet.

Read: What is CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship? Check steps to apply, eligibility, and more here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Click on ‘Academic Website’

Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘.

Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.

As many as 36 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2023. Usually, the board releases the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 about 90 to 75 days before the commencement of the examinations. Along with the exam date, CBSE will also release candidates' roll number, exam pattern and other important details.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 timetable release date, but, keeping past year trends in mind, it is expected to be out this month.